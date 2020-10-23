When Covid-stricken Harshvardhan Rane dubbed from hospital

Mumbai, Oct 23 : Ahead of the release of Taish, actor Harshvardhan Rane recalled dubbing for the teaser of the film while undergoing Covid treatment at a hospital in the city.

“I was in ICU. It was not at all easy to dub there but I managed to do it using almost 12 blankets. When I asked for so many blankets my doctors got scared. They thought that I am feeling cold! I did not tell them that I needed the blankets for dubbing. I locked the room and told them that I’m changing.

“I immediately made a cave using blankets and turned off the heart rate monitor as it was creating a lot of noise. I put my phone on airplane mode and started recording. (Director) Bejoy Nambiar sir was apologetic. He did not want me to dub from hospital. But, it was completely my choice. I did not want anyone to suffer due to me. I can do anything for work. Even if you tell me that I have to act from the hospital I will happily do it,” Harshvardhan told IANS.

Apart from sharing his dubbing experience, he also urged people to stay safe and be “mentally strong”.

“It’s quite tough but one should be mentally strong to deal with it. Take proper care of yourself and follow precautionary measures. Don’t take stress,” he added.

Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, “Taish”, a revenge drama, also features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It will release on Zee5 on October 29 in film as well as web series format.

