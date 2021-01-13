When Cyrus Sahukar challenged his fears in Manali

Mumbai, Jan 13 : Actor-anchor Cyrus Sahukar challenged his fears in Manali, and he says the outcome was a meditative and relaxed feeling.

“It was an incredible experience being in Manali after months of lockdown. To be in such a beautiful setting, hanging with (actor) Amol (Parashar) and doing all these adventure activities was a magnificent experience for me,” Cyrus said.

“The best moment for me was canyoning down the waterfall, as I had never done that before. It was super scary, yet there was something very calm about it. It was almost like after you get over your fears, there’s a meditative and relaxed feeling that you get,” he added.

Cyrus went to Manali to host the adventure reality series “Feelin Alive Season 2”.

Talking about the most memorable moments, he said: “Some activities were extremely difficult, like snowboarding where you keep failing every 3 seconds. We must have fallen at least 50-60 times while snowboarding, but it is one of the few sports where falling is as much fun as succeeding because it is heavy snow that you are falling into.

“There is nothing but white mountains around you and that is magical. There were also some activities that were amazing fun, like the ATV bikes which I never wanted to get off,” he added.

“Feelin Alive Season 2” airs on Discovery Channel and TLC.

