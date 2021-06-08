When Deepika Padukone proposed to Salman Khan for marriage [Video]

Mumbai: The gorgeous lady Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2007 in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has further entertained the audience with some amazing films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more.

Deepika Padukone has paired opposite many leading male stars in the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and more but till now she has not worked with Salman Khan in any of his movies.

But did you know that Deepika went on her knees to propose Salman for marriage? DP had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 9 in the year 2015 to promote her film Tamasha.

In an old video clip that is going crazy viral on social media, the two were seen chatting about the show and Deepika’s film Tamasha, after which the diva decided to surprise Salman by getting on her knees and asking him to marry.

“Mujhe aapse shaadi karni hai. Will you marry me Mr. Salman khan?” asked Deepika Padukone. The Bharat actor burst out loud at the proposal and said it doesn’t matter who is proposing to him as he is not going to get married to anyone.

Watch the viral video below:

Eventually, Deepika did get married but not to Salman but to her longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The two tied the knot in Italy in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the professional fronts, Deepika Padukone has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including ’83’, ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year, May 13. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff among others in the other pivotal roles. Salman will also be seen in third part of Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.