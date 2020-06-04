When did coronavirus enter India? Hyd scientists reveal details

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of lakhs of people across the world.

In India, it has not only affected the economy of the country but also resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

However, no one knows when the virus has entered the country.

tMRCA technique

To find out the date, India’s top scientists including researchers from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) used “time to most recent common ancestor” or tMRCA. They found that it has emerged in the country between 26th November and 25th December.

It may be mentioned that the first case of coronavirus in India was confirmed on 30th January in Kerala State.

Viral strain

It was also found that viral strain in India’s first coronavirus case was originated from Wuhan City of China, however, the strain found in Hyderabad was from Southeast Asian country.

Clade I/A3i is the name given to the strain found in Hyderabad. It appeared between 17th January and 25th February.

