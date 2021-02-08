When Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra had a ‘Rahul Roy hangover’

Mumbai, Feb 8 : Filmmaker and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Monday shared a major throwback from his younger days, where he is seen sporting a haircut that harks back to actor Rahul Roy’s style in the 1990 superhit, Aashiqui.

The Dil Bechara director posted the picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as: “School days Rahul roy hangover ?? #anu and Aanchal ?? @anudara @amananchalsharma.”

He is seen in the throwback image with old friends Anu Dara and Aanchal Sharma.

The picture invited fun comments, including from filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who wrote: “Kaha Hai Tu (Where are you)?”

Mukesh’s directorial Dil Bechara was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final release last year. The film, released digitally amid lockdown, is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, inspired by John Green’s bestseller of the same name. Sushant passed away before the film released. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

