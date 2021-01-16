When Farah Khan had a retro dance with cousin Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai, Jan 15 : Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday shared a throwback moment with actor and cousin Farhan Akhtar, where they are seen dancing and flaunting retro hairstyles.

In an Instagram photograph she posted, Farah and Farhan strike a dancing pose. Farah is seen wearing a black sleeveless top and curly hair, and Farhan is in his teens and is wearing a white shirt.

Her mother and another relatives are seen in the background. The picture seems to have been taken at a family gathering.

“Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami),” she wrote with the picture.

Farah’s friend Malaika Arora commented on her hair, saying: “Hair is very Chunky Panday”. To this, the filmmaker replied: “ur obsessed with chunky”.

Chunky Panday reacted to the comment with laughing emojis.

Actor Sikandar Kher commented: “Farah that hair is spot on”, to which the filmmaker replied: “Im telling u I used to wear the flashdance sweatshirt n roam with this hair.”

