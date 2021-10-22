When Gauahar Khan was said she would die by 35

Mumbai: Actress-model Gauahar Khan, who is popular for her role in several TV shows and movies, has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She stepped into the glamour world as a model in 2002 and went to feature in music videos and a couple of movies. And since then, there is no looking back for Gauahar.

The actress was last seen in a recently released film ’14 Phere’ that featured Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. In her recent interview with Lallantop, Gauahar revealed that a ‘big producer who was trying to launch her once asked for her kundali and said that she would die in her 30s.

Gauahar Khan said, “It is true. It happened even before I worked in any film. Before I even did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was not for a film as such, he was trying to launch me or something. It was one of those producers who had done a huge film, I mean a national-award-winning film, but I would not name him. He was heading the production house, he was not the production house.’

She then went on to say, ‘He told me very seriously that I shouldn’t act in films and I should abandon my dream and pursue a business. He said that I will die by 30-35.’

The Bigg Boss 7 winner never took it seriously. In fact, she just laughed it off and told the producer ‘Watch me’.

Gauahar Khan has featured in several movies like — ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ in the year 2009. She then went on to feature in films like ‘Game’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Fever’, and ‘Begum Jaan’. Last year, she received praises from the audience for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s Taandav. The web show also starred Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.