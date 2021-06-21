When Gauahar Khan was slapped in public for wearing ‘short dress’ [Video]

Mumbai: It is not the first time that celebrities grab the headlines for controversial reasons. Stardom costs a lot of things including some embarrassing moments in public, which many don’t get to avoid. Something on similar lines happened with Gauahar Khan too, in 2014.

Model and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was once slapped at a public place by one of the men standing in the audience. The incident took place while she was shooting for the grand finale episode of television show India’s Raw Star in Mumbai’s Filmcity. This stirred a huge controversy.

The reason cited by the accused named Akil Malik was that Gauahar was inappropriately dressed, which compromises the faith of their religion. Gauahar had worn a blingy short dress and the security failed to stop the man as he was too quick in his action.

He later gave a new turn to the story. Speaking to media, Akil claimed that he was ‘paid’ to slap her and the incident was scripted. Calling Akil’s allegations baseless, Gauahar Khan rubbished his statement and asked media not to give importance to him.

According to reports, the accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime’s political web series Tandav opposite Saif Ali Khan.