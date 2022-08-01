When Karan Johar thought speaking in Hindi is ‘downmarket’

Mumbai: A director, producer, actor, host, agony aunt, friend, and much more, in the 24 years of his career in Bollywood, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has donned many hats. And, while we know the several sides that he has, not many are aware that he is also a splendid author.

Yes, you read that right! Karan Johar has not only delivered several hit flicks in his life but also released a bestseller autobiography in 2016. Titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, the book revealed a plethora of hilarious, and shocking incidents in his life. One such anecdote about Karan Johar’s childhood has been going viral on the internet.

In the book, Karan Johar revealed that as a child he did not like to hang out with Aditya Chopra as he did not like how he always spoke in Hindi. Karan revealed in his memoir that he would complain to his mother about Aditya and his Hindi and request her not to send him to his house.

Karan Johar thought Hindi was ‘downmarket and uncool’

In a chapter in the book, Karan Johar narrated the nature of his friendship with other star kids. He wrote, “Yes, as a child, I was in the company of star kids. I knew Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar. I was always closer to the girls, Shweta and Zoya. The boys were very bratty, especially Abhishek and Farhan. I never really got along with them. I never liked them. And Adi (Aditya Chopra) and the gang always spoke a lot in Hindi. That was something I couldn’t bear.”

Karan further wrote, “I used to come back to my mother and tell her, ‘Mummy, they speak only in Hindi! Don’t send me to their house.’ She would say, ‘what do you mean they speak only in Hindi?’ I said they were very filmi in their talk; that they would say things like ‘Tune Kranti dekhi hai kya? Kitni acchi film hai (Have you seen Kranti? It’s such a good film).’ I found this constant talk in Hindi rather downmarket and uncool. I told my mother that I would not talk to these kids.”

Well, seems like Hindi grew on Karan Johar considering the fact that he is now one of the most successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry.

What’s on Karan’s professional front?

Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his production ‘Brahmastra’ which starts Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. He also has ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Yodha’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, and ‘Dostana 2’ in his upcoming projects.