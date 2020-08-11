When Karisma and Kareena soaked in hues of sun, sand and sea

By Neha Published: 11th August 2020 11:16 pm IST
Karisma Kapoor
IANS

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture with her actress sister Kareena Kapoor Khan that is soaked in the colours of the sun, sand and the sea.

In the Instagram picture, Karisma and Kareena flaunt huge sunglasses. Her caption almost underlines why they need such defined eyewear.

“Looking towards the sun, sand and sea #tuesdaythoughts #sistersquad,” reads Karisma’s caption.

Recently, the actress sought to shun the gloominess of Mumbai’s rainy weather by spreading positivity on social media.

“Gloomy day… but let’s smile #positivity,” she posted on Instagram, with a happy picture where she poses in a baby pink shirt with a rainbow printed on it.

Karisma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s digital show “Mentalhood”, which explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers, and their efforts to ensure the best upbringing for their children.

Source: IANS
