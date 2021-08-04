When Katrina Kaif’s visit to Ajmer Dargah in short skirt stirred controversy

Mumbai: We have often seen celebrities getting embroiled in one controversy or another that puts them in prime focus in news and discussions. When it comes to Bollywood, there’s always something to talk about. Apart from giving us hits and flops, B-town celebs also create headlines for making controversial movies, unacceptable statements and more.

Likewise, actress Katrina Kaif too received huge flak when she visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan wearing inappropriate dress during the shooting of Namastey London in 2006. She had reportedly wore a short skirt and entered the shrine along with the late actor Rishi Kapoor and offered a chadar at the Sufi saint’s dargah for a scene in the film.

This later strirred a controversy as her outfit did not go well among the khadims (servers) and the shrine administration. According to a report in DNA, the authorities that governed the place demanded legal action against the director, Vipul Amrutlal Shah for disrespecting the religion. Not just that, Katrina received a notice from the Dargah committee for wearing a knee-length skirt to the shrine.

However, post this controversy too, Katrina Kaif had visited the Dargah quite a few times. But, she was spotted wearing ethnic clothes.

Katrina Kaif visits Ajmer dargah, offers prayers for 'Fitoor' success https://t.co/beos0MKPJN pic.twitter.com/JIavTBvX0O — Dunya News (@DunyaNews) February 10, 2016

Katrina Kaif seeks blessings at Ajmer Sharif, Salim Chisthi’s dargah for her upcoming releases pic.twitter.com/P7GfUKsOR9 — Desimartini (@DMmovies) July 20, 2013

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress signed a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.