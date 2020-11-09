When Mallika Sherawat predicted Kamala Harris’ win over a decade ago

Mumbai: Kamala Harris made history as the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of the United States Of America. But, do you know Kamala’s victory was predicted by Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat in 2009?

Yes, you heard it right! An old tweet and picture of Mallika Sherawat with Kamala Harris from 2009 is going viral on social media amid the latter’s victory in the US.

When did Mallika Sherawat, Kamala Harris meet?

In 2009, Mallika met Kamala Harris in San Francisco, where the Bollywood actress had gone to prepare for her role for the 2011 film ‘Politics of Love’, in which she played a Democratic campaign worker based on Kamala Harris.

Mallika later shared this on her Facebook page. She wrote: “With Kamala Harris, Attorney General of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love.”

Check out the post below:

About the old tweet

In 2009, Mallika Sherawat even tweeted about Kamala Harris where she refers to the latter as the woman who “could be US President” one day.

“Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!” Mallika Sherawat had written in a tweet dated June 23, 2009.

Check out the tweet below:

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

The Bollywood actress has appeared in various films such as Khwahish, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome.

The appointment as Vice President will make Kamala Harris the first woman and first person of Indian-American descent to hold the post. Ever since her victory, celebrations had broken out across the world and in her ancestral village of Thulasenthirapuram of Tamil Nadu.