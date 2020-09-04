When Manoj Muntashir chose writing songs over marriage

Mumbai, Sep 3 : Popular lyricist-poet Manoj Muntashir recently recalled the time when he picked writing as a profession over getting married.

Muntashir was shooting for “The Kapil Sharma Show”, when host Kapil Sharma asked him whether he has had a love marriage. “Ek baar marriage hote hote reh gayi and fir maine love kiya taki main marriage kar paoon. Complicated hai mamla (I had almost got married once and then I fell in love so that I could get married. It’s complicated)!” Muntashir replied.

Probed further, he added: “The first time around, shaadi ke card bhi chhap chuke the (wedding cards had been printed) and May 13, 1997 was the wedding date, which I still clearly remember. Around April end, the brother of the bride came to meet me and asked what my future plans were. I told him that bhai, main lyricist banunga (brother, I will be a lyricist). He said, woh toh theek hai, par kaam kya karoge (that’s okay, but what work will you do)? I told him that I won’t lie, but I want to write songs for the rest of my life. We went back and called off the wedding. Of course I loved the girl. But the choice was between writing and marriage, and I chose writing.”

Muntashir is now a known name in Bollywood. He has penned some unforgettable songs in Bollywood films including “Teri mitti” in “Kesari”, “Galliyan” in “Ek Villain” and “Kaun tujhe” in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”.

