When Parmish Verma got tired lifting Neha Kakkar during song shoot

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 3:42 am IST
When Parmish Verma got tired lifting Neha Kakkar during song shoot

Mumbai, Aug 23 : Neha Kakkar, who is all set to come up with a new song along with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, has shared a funny anecdote from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a picture in which Parmish is seen lifting her.

“Parmish Kainda Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne heavy ho Neha ( Parmish said,’ I got tired, you are so heavy Neha.’) Waise he also says that I’m the sweetest person he has ever met! and I feel the same for him,” Neha shared.

“Anyway, 43 kgs is my weight,” she quipped.

Reacting to the post, Parmish commented: “You definitely are the sweetest person I have ever met.”

READ:  Minor girl raped, singed with cigarette butts

The song, titled “Diamond Da Challa”, will be launched on Aug 26.

Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video of the track.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close