When PM gushed over his painting by a Parbhani student

Mumbai, Nov 28 : When a Class 6 student Ajay Dake from Parbhani city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra sent a sketch of Narendra Modi along with a letter to the Prime Minister himself, he never anticipated it would be acknowledged.

To Ajay’s surprise, he received a reply from the PM, with a pat on the back for his “exceptional art talent” recently.

In his letter, Ajay mentioned about his love for painting, which “is his world and a method of expression”, and revealed his wish to become a responsible citizen and serve the country.

Admiring little Ajay’s gift and urging that his creativity should be utilized for the betterment of society, Modi said: “The magical art of painting realizes most ethereal dreams on canvas.”

“Your ideas about the country that you have expressed in your letter illustrate the beauty of your thoughts. I hope you would use your skill to bring awareness about relevant issues among your friends and in the society,” Modi wrote to Ajay.

He ended his communication to Ajay with his blessings and good wishes.

Officials said that the PM is quite popular among school students with whom he often interacts on topics like examinations, studies, scientific temper, etc through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

In return, many children write letters or emails to Modi expressing their gratitude and affection for him.

