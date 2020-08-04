When Preity Zinta was ‘a bit scared’ of Salman Khan

Mumbai, Aug 4 : Actress Preity Zinta has recalled that she was a bit scared of Salman Khan to begin with, and also in awe of the superstar.

The actress shared clips from the song “Aate jaate jo milta hai”, which was picturised on Salman and Preity for the 2000 film “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”.

“This is one of my favourite songs from one of my most favourite movies. Most favourite because I met my closest and dearest friend @beingsalmankhan during this shoot,” wrote Preity.

“I started this film a bit scared of him and in awe of him but finished it by falling in love with him and discovering a very precious friend. Thank you Sajid for making me a part of this incredible movie. #HarDilJoPyarKarega #friendsforever #ting”

“Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega” is a romantic comedy film directed by Raj Kanwar. The film also stars Rani Mukerji. It is a Bollywood remake of the 1997 Malayalam film, “Chandralekha”.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

