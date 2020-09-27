When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 6:59 pm IST
When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet's ill-health

Mumbai, Sep 27 : Producer Rhea Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram to introduce her new pet, a dog called Russell Crowe Kapoor.

Rhea also shared how she got scared after the little one fell sick.

“We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love.

“He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu,” Rhea wrote.

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Russell. In one the images, we can see Anil Kapoor holding his new pet in his arms.

READ:  It was a half murder: Poonam Pandey on Sam Bombay's physical assault

Social media users are going gaga over Russell’s cuteness.

“OMG so adorbs! Shitzus are the best,” actress Sophie Choudhry commented.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 6:59 pm IST
Back to top button