When Salman Khan cleaned Rakhi Sawant’s bed, utensils and washrooms inside Bigg Boss house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to break into our living rooms soon after the Karan Johar‘s Bigg Boss OTT ends. If the reports are to be believed, the controversial reality will have its premiere in October first week on Colors TV.

Superstar Salman Khan will return as the controversial reality show’s host with his swag for the upcoming season. The ‘Bharat’ actor has been hosting the popular show since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season. Over the years, Salman Khan has become synonymous with the show, and the channel has gone the extra mile gaining good TRP by keeping him on as host.

As fans are waiting for the 15th season of Bigg Boss to air, let’s take a look a couple of viral incidents of Bigg Boss that became quite sensational.

The Bharat actor appears only on weekend episodes of Bigg Boss. He enters the house very rarely, but when he does, he makes sure to teach the contestants a lesson by doing the chores assigned to them. Last year, during one of the episodes, Eijaz Khan informed the host that Nikki Tamboli, who was assigned the task of making beds in the bedroom, refused to make Rakhi Sawant ‘s bed. Nikki said in her defence that she didn’t feel like doing it and hence did not do it at all.

Soon after, a furious but visibly calm Salman entered the house in a mask and walked straight up to the bedroom to make Rakhi’s bed. He wrapped up her blanket, arranged items lying on it and cleaned random particles.

While Nikki watched him in astonishment, an embarrassed Rakhi asked him not to do while objecting to it from the other side of the glass wall. Watch the video below.

During Bigg Boss season 13, Salman had entered the house to clean utensils and toilets as the contestants who were assigned the task had refused to do it.