When Salman Khan made fun of Katrina Kaif’s age [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who share a very good bond, have starred in several movies together including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai among several others. Be it any reality show or a press conference, the duo is often spotted taking hilarious digs at each other.

One such incident was during their appearance on Super Dancer: Chapter 2 in 2017, where both the stars were judges to promote their film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif was impressed by a five-year-old contestant Aakash Mitra’s performance, asked in jest if he would marry her. He said no, he didn’t want to marry her. Salman intervened in and said, “You’ve refused a deal worth crores.”

Katrina didn’t give up and asked again, “Aap mujhse shaadi karoge?” Aakash rejected her saying, “I’m not your age.” Host Jay Bhanushali was aghast and told him, “You’ve let a crore offer go!” Katrina laughed and said, “No, no this is the right answer.”

Salman then says, “You should have seen the future and realized that you won’t always be five years old. You’ve seen the future more than me, that when you get to this age, Katrina m’aam…” Watch the video below which is surfacing online.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has Antim and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his kitty. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The actor also has Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline.

The Radhe actor paused as Katrina gave him a stern look and said “Katrina will remain the same,” to which Katrina answered, “Yes, Salman,” and Shilpa said, “Be careful Salman! You’ve to go ahead too.”