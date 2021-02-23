When Salman Khan refused to kiss Bhagyashree during ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ photoshoot

Mumbai: One of the most loved divas of Bollywood, Bhagyashree is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. The actress rose fame with her 1989 film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. Their innocent romance in the movie won many hearts across the nation which gave them a huge fame in the industry.

Back in 1989, during the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree and Salman Khan were approached for several photoshoots together. Reminiscing some of the moments, Bhagyashree revealed during an interview with Deccan Chronicle how a popular photographer asked Salman to kiss her during the photoshoot.

She also revealed that Salman was nothing but a gentleman behind the camera as well and how she felt working with the superstar.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s still from ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’

In an interview last year, “There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her.”

Bhagyashree revealed that Salman Khan refused to do any such thing without her consent adding that she was blown away by the response.

“All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word,” Bhagyashree said.

The actress further stated, “For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people.”

‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ is a 1989’s musical romance film directed by Sooraj Barjatya who made his directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree, who kept herself away from the big screen for a long time, is now set to appear in two projects. The actor will be seen in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Kangana Ranaut‘s Thalaivi.