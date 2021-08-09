When Samantha called Mahesh Babu’s movie poster ‘regressive’

Hyderabad: It is very common for filmmakers and artists to have disagreements and polarizing opinions about movies or anything in general.

While in some instances the actors receive appreciation for expressing their opinion without filters, in most cases the online trolls will make sure to make their life a hell.

In one such instance, southern superstar Samantha Akkineni was at the receiving end of extreme hate and backlash when she called Mahesh Babu’s movie poster ‘1 – Nenokkadine’ regressive. Samantha in her Twitter reaction called it regressive, and the superstar had a reply to that.

The poster for 1 – Nenokkadine had both Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon on a beach. While it had Mahesh walking ahead, we saw Kriti walking like a four legged animal behind him. Samantha Akkineni called the poster regressive and not just that but also deeply regressive. She wrote, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but its point is actually that it is deeply regressive.”

Check out the poster below:

This left Mahesh Babu fans angry, who marched towards Samantha Akkineni’s handle and backlashed at her. Soon it got a reply from the superstar too. Mahesh in an interview said he expected Akkineni to discuss her opinion on a personal basis since she knows him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar personally.

“Look, Samantha knows me and my wife Namrata. If she found anything regressive about the poster she could have checked with me first. Instead she went and poster her views online. She shouldn’t have done that. At least she could have tried to speak to us,” Mahesh Babu said as per Bollywood Life.

