When Samantha’s mom turned photographer for her

Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni on Friday treated her fans with a picture taken by her “mommy dearest” on social media.

Samantha posted the picture on Instagram showing her sporting a casual look. She wears wearing a black shirt and flaunts flawless skin sans make-up.

The actress captioned the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website: “(click emoji) by MOMMY Dearest.”

Samantha recently made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer “The Family Man 2”. She portrays the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist, on the show.

She will next be seen in “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal” and “Shaakuntalam”.