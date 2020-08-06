When Sara Ali Khan ‘bribed’ brother Ibrahim

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan has penned a new verse, this time for her for brother Ibrahim.

Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim’s shoulders.

“Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe …My younger brother — begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun — he says ‘I can’t describe’ …To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning,” Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDiT-X7J84w/

A few days ago, Sara had posted a picture of herself enjoying the monsoon by the pool.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Source: IANS