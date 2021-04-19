When sister called brother Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship ‘awkward’

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship has been talk of the town ever since they made it official in 2019. The couple is inseparable since then and their mushy pictures from vacations to outings prove the strong bond of love they share.

Everytime they post a picture together, social media floods with questions about their relationship and marriage. But it seems like Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, who stays away from limelight, prefers keeping mum about her brother’s relationship with Malaika Arora.

In an old interview with Mid Day, Anshula spoke about Arjun Kapoor’s relationship and said, “He is more of a parental figure than a bro. Sometimes I’m mothering him, sometimes he is,” said Anshula, also adding that the brother-sister duo do not discuss dating life, including Arjun’s alleged relationship with Malaika Arora. “He’s six years older than me. We don’t really discuss these things. It’s awkward,” she stated.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s engagement buzz

Recently, Malaika Arora made headlines after her pictures where she was seen flaunting the engagement ring went viral on social media. Taking to the Instagram, Malaika dropped a picture where the diva was seen flaunting the sparkling diamond finger ring. “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you’re planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn’t it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring,” she wrote.

While the actress did not mention anything about getting engaged in the post, fans wondered if boyfriend Arjun Kapoor gifted the ring to her.