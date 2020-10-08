When SRK told Gauri Khan to wear burqa & change name to ‘Ayesha’

Mumbai: Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most beautiful and successful couples in the B-town. The Bollywood’s favourite power couple, SRK and Gauri Khan are each other’s sweethearts since the ‘DDLJ’ actor entered the industry.

Everything to know about Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan might be the Badshah of Bollywood but the queen that rules his heart is his wife Gauri Khan.

Despite her superstar husband’s immense popularity, Gauri has managed to carve a niche for herself as a designer and has also gone on to produce several blockbuster films as well. Gauri Khan has designed spaces for high-profile individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, as well as Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

Gauri Khan and SRK’s marriage is still going strong and currently, they’re proud parents of three kids- Aryan, Suhana & AbRam.

While Gauri Khan turns a year older today, let us take a trip down the memory lanes from sweet older days of their marriage.

SRK asked Gauri to wear burqa and change name

We got our hands on an old episode of Farida Jalal’s talk show, in which she is seen interviewing the young Shah Rukh Khan and the actor revealed why during his reception, he had told Gauri Khan to wear ‘Burqa’ and also told her to change her name from Gauri to ‘Ayesha’.

In an interview, SRK had revealed a funny incident from his reception and had told, “I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering “Hmmm.. He’s a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl’s name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?”

SRK added, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, “OK Gauri, put on your ‘burqa’ and let’s read the namaaz now. The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, “From now on she will wear a burqaa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this.”

But, SRK was just pulling Gauri Khan’s relatives legs and he didn’t seriously asked his wife to wear a burqa and change her name.

He concluded by saying, “I had a lot of fun, but the lesson in all of this was that one should respect religion but it should not come in the way of love. But, it was a great wedding and it’s still going on strong.”

In one of the reality shows earlier this year, where SRK appeared as a guest, mentioned that religion is not discussed at his house, adding that his children write “Indian” in forms where they need to mention their religion.

“We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion”, he said.

My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians 🇮🇳 ❤️ – The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 25, 2020