When Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi’s relationship broke internet

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most talk-about and hottest couples in Bollywood right now. Their relationship has been grabbing a lot of attention every now and then these days. From their outings, to attending each others’ movie promotions to HarshVardhan Kapoor’s statement confirming their relationship, every movement in the actors’ lives is finding a place in headlines.

Vicky-Harleen’s relationship, breakup

But do you know who the URI actor dated before moving to Katrina Kaif? The girl is none other than the television actress Harleen Sethi. Their relationship was going strong till 2019. In fact, both of them were quite open about it and made it official as well.

During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha and Karan Johars’s Koffee With Karan in 2018, Vicky had confirmed that he is in relationship.

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi at Broken But Beautiful screening (Instagram)

However, the couple called it quits after dating for a few months in 2019 itself leaving their fans heartbroken. Reports have it that Harleen and Vicky’s relationship hit a rough patch after Vicky started growing close to Katrina Kaif. The news of their breakup surfaced after Harleen unfollowed Vicky on Instagram and shared a note on social media.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Rumours are rife that Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie knot in December. If the reports which arey doing rounds on internet are to be believed then, the couple will exchange the wedding vows at at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is also being said that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding outfits will be designed by Sabyasachi.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s viral photo (Instagram)

However, an official announcement from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is still awaited.