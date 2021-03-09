When we talk of rights, we must remember democratic duties: Modi

New Delhi, March 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that our democracy gives us freedom of our thoughts, freedom of work, equal rights in every sphere of our life.

The PM was speaking after releasing a Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of ‘Srimad Bhagavadgita’.

“This freedom comes from the democratic institutions that are the guardians of our constitution. Therefore, whenever we talk of our rights, we should also remember our democratic duties,” Modi said.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&k) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion along with Dr Karan Singh, the Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the work done by Singh on Indian philosophy.

“His (Singh) effort has revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which has led the thought tradition of the entire India for centuries,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that thousands of scholars have dedicated their whole lives for in depth study of the Gita, which can be clearly seen in the analysis of different interpretations on every verse of a single scripture and the expression of so many mystics.A

“It is also a symbol of India’s ideological freedom and tolerance, which motivates every person to have his own viewpoint,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Adi Shankaracharya, who united India, saw the Gita as a spiritual consciousness.

“Saints like Ramanujacharya had put forth the Gita as an expression of spiritual knowledge. For Swami Vivekananda, Gita has been a source of unwavering diligence and indomitable confidence,” he said.

According to Prime Minister, for Sri Aurobindo, the Gita was a true embodiment of knowledge and humanity.

“Gita was a beacon in Mahatma Gandhi’s most difficult times. The Gita has been the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s patriotism and valor. This is the Gita, which was explained by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and gave new strength to the freedom struggle,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Gita is a book for the whole world and every creature.

“It has been translated into many Indian and International languages, research is being carried out in many countries by many international scholars,” he mentioned.

The Prime Minister said that it is in India’s culture to share its knowledge.

“Our knowledge in mathematics, textiles, metallurgy or ayurved are always treated as the humanities wealth,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that today when, once again, India is building its potential to contribute to the progress of the whole world and serve humanity.

He noted that India’s contribution was seen by the world in recent times. “This contribution will help the world at a much wider scale in the efforts of anA Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

