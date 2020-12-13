When will Centre look at pathetic law & order scene in Bihar: RJD

Patna, Dec 12 : After the Centre summoned the West Bengal DGP and Chief Secretary to explain about the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda during his visit to that state, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan asked when will the Central government take cognisance of the pathetic law and order situation in Bihar.

“There is complete lawlessness in Bihar with criminals ruling the state. This would be the first time when the Chief Minister of any state has taken a meeting thrice to discuss the law and order situation with the DGP, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, ADG, IG, the SPs of every district in less than one month,” Gagan said.

“Inspite of back to back meetings, crime cases keep rising in Bihar with on an average 4 to 5 murders, a number of rapes, looting and snatching incidents in one day. The morale of criminals is high and the police is unable to do anything,” he added.

“The NDA government is not taking cognizance of matters despite it being repeatedly pointed out by the opposition parties. It is not even taking cognisance of BJP leaders, the senior partner in Bihar. The Centre should ask the Bihar governor to submit reports and also seek clarifications from the DGP and the Chief Secretary,” he said.

“The CM is carrying a lot of burden on his shoulders and he is unable to pay proper attention to law and order in the state. As the senior partner in the NDA, the BJP should direct the CM to allot the home ministry to someone else,” Gagan said.

–IANS

ajk/bg