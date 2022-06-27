Where have the CM Overseas scholarship funds gone?

Hyderabad: Those students who had applied for the Chief Minister Overseas scholarship for the academic year 2020-21 received SMS in the first week of the current month that their scholarships were approved and the funds have been released.

Many students complain that the amounts have not been credited to their accounts even after more than 15 days since they received the SMS.

Why is this inordinate delay in transferring funds into the students’ accounts? Delay in expediting the CM Overseas scholarship applications is a common thing but this is the second time when the funds were not transferred even after receiving the SMS.

According to some sources, this delay is the result of the Department of Minority Welfare using the CM Overseas scholarship allocated budget for other purposes. However, on confronting the officials they deny this and ascribe the reason for some technical snag due to which the amounts were not transferred to the students’ account.

This scholarship amounts have great significance for the guardians of the students who are below the poverty line or belonging to the lower middle class.

Due to not receiving any clear answer from the Department of Minority Welfare officials, these parents and students are suffering inconvenience.

Students from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and districts who are pursuing higher education in different countries are suffering from financial difficulties as they are not able to pay their University fees.

The problem of these students is that they are unable to explain to the officials of the foreign universities that they are unable to pay the fees due to delays in the release of their scholarship by their government.

It is the duty of the Minority Welfare Department officials incharge of this scheme to conduct an urgent enquiry as to why the funds have not been transferred to the students’ accounts.