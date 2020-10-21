Where is KCR, why didn’t he visit flood areas and oversee relief measures?

Hyderabad: After torrential rains battered Hyderabad, triggering one of the worst floods in recent times, the opposition parties and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) voters ask, “Where is our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Why did he come to meet the flood victim?”

The citizens, especially the victims also said, “Our beloved KCR is seen at times of election, asking for votes but had not visited us even ones.”

Many flood victims especially those surrounding the River Musi said that the reason behind their destruction is that the government’s infrastructure development is worst.

They also demanded a house in the double bed room flats and said that these floods before the upcoming elections had opened their eyes and they now know whom to vote.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police continue to carry out rescue operations in inundated areas of Hyderabad, the official death toll due to the floods has reached 70.

The Metro department has forecast more rains in parts of the state till October 21.