Where was Telangana heading before the peak of pandemic?

Hyderabad: The state has made headlines multiple times for having a considerably low testing rate. It gets obvious that low testing rate would result in lower figures on paper but it would entirely gloss over the ground reality and call into question the process of trace, test and treat.

While Telangana does not even rank among the top 10 affected

states with the total count, yet it is a sixth worst-hit state in terms of

daily cases especially with a high growth rate.

According to a report by ‘The Wire,’ Telangana is the second state in India which has little testing along with a higher percentage of patients.

The issue has become a matter of concern now when the country is hardly a few days away from reaching the peak of the pandemic.

As of July 8, the recovery rate of 58 per cent is cause for celebration.

Affordability

For the public’s convenience, the government had permitted the ICMR-approved private labs and diagnostic centers to conduct COVID-19 tests and capped the cost of one test at Rs 2,200.

As per the government orders the charges for admission in isolation centres and ICU facility would be Rs 7500 per day. The cost for the ventilator itself is Rs. 9000.

Despite the government’s order none of the corporate hospitals and medical institutions are following the set norms. Many issues have been reported as a result.

To curb such deviations, on July 7 the government took a decision to occupy 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals. Meanwhile, several free testing centers were also established.