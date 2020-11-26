Where were the BJP leaders during flood victims: KTR

Hyderabad: “Where were these BJP leaders during the floods?” asks KTR to the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and further asked them not to come empty-handed but with some flood relief assistance for the State capital.



The Telangana minister further pointed out that when heavy rains lashed Hyderabad in October, not a single Union Minister or BJP leader from the Centre visited Hyderabad. But now with GHMC elections on, they are descending in dozens.

He also asked about the Rs 1,350 crore wriiten by KCR to the Prime Minister as immediate relief, he said “It has been over eight weeks now but there is no response at all from the Central government. I appeal to the dozens of Union Ministers coming here for the campaign to get the Rs 1,350 crore relief to Hyderabad,”

TRS has been focusing on development of IT sector: KTR

While addressing media KTr said that his party has was focusing on the welfare of all sections of society and all zones. In a bid to develop the East Zone in the city, the TRS government was getting five IT parks to Uppal and neighbouring areas and which he said would be launched shortly..

Pointing out that while the UPA government had sanctioned an Information Technology Investment Region for Telangana, he said the BJP-led NDA government had abolished the same.

The TRS government will come up with more welfare programmes for the poor and would stand by the needy, he said.

Recalling that the center promised to bring back all the black money stashed abroad but all they did was to come up with black policies, which were affecting the lives of farmers. Without sparing any political party, the TRS working president came down heavily on those trying to disturb the secular fabric of Hyderabad.