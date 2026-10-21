Where’s ESI hospital? Congress MP writes to Pedapalli Collector

Hyderabad: Concerned with the ambiguity over the status of the proposed ESI hospital in the Ramagundam industrial region, Peddapalli Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna sought clarification from the District Collector and officials, adding that a delay would invite resentment from workers.

In a post on X on Wednesday, October 21, the MP shared his letter dated October 11, asking, “Where is the ESI Hospital in Ramagundam? When Will Construction Begin? Sought a Detailed Explanation from the District Collector!”

Pointing out that the proposed hospital would provide the much-needed healthcare to “thousands of industrial workers and their families”, the MP said he has sought “comprehensive information regarding the identification and allocation of land for the hospital, including survey numbers, land extent, and location details.”

Where is the ESI Hospital in Ramagundam? When Will Construction Begin? Sought a Detailed Explanation from the District Collector!



I have sought a detailed explanation from the District Collector regarding the delay in establishing the proposed ESI Hospital in Ramagundam, which… pic.twitter.com/tuqz0ukhgc — Vamsi Gaddam (@vkgaddam) October 21, 2026

He said he had also asked the District Collector whether the land had been transferred, when the proposals were submitted, whether the necessary approvals had been granted, and which permissions were pending.

“There can be no compromise or negligence when it comes to the health and well-being of our workers,” he said.

He said he has also sought to know the reasons for the delay and an action plan to proceed with the project.

“The health, safety, and welfare of our workers remain my highest priorities. I will continue my efforts to ensure that the ESI Hospital in Ramagundam becomes a reality at the earliest,” he said in his post.