Whether DC win or lose IPL 13, they should stick to its players: Bangar

Dubai, Nov 10 : Delhi Capitals have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them whether they win the Indian Premier League 2020 or not, feels former India batsman Sanjay Bangar.

Delhi Capitals have been able to make it to their first-ever IPL final where they will be facing Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

“Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away,” said Bangar while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them,” he added.

For the Delhi-based franchise, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin have been in great form this season. While Dhawan (603 runs) sits at the second spot in the list of leading run-scorers, Ashwin has been able to provide the team with the much-needed experience in the bowling department and has picked 13 wickets so far. Before the start of the season, they traded Trent Boult with Mumbai Indians – a move termed as “extraordinary” by former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

The likes of Shreyar Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis have also been brilliant this season.

“You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play,” said Bangar.

“In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of a control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments – one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen,” the former Team India batting coach added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.