White House physician says Trump tests negative for Covid

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 8:01 am IST
Trump claims he is immune to coronavirus

Washington, Oct 13 : White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 days after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

Trump has tested negative “on consecutive days” and is “not infectious to others”, according to a memo from Conley, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president’s current negative status,” Conley said.

