White House political affairs chief Brian Jack tests positive for coronavirus

Washington, Nov 12 : White House political affairs director Brian Jack has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the election night event held at the White House, US media reported on Wednesday.

Jack tested positive over the weekend, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times.

The White House declined to comment on Jack specifically, but said in a statement that positive cases are “taken seriously,” the Xinhua news agency reported.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and adviser David Bossie have all tested positive after the Nov. 3 Election Day, said the reports.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.