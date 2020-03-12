WHO declares COVID-19 pandemic, case count in India reaches 73

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global “pandemic” on Wednesday as the virus, which was unknown to world health officials just three months ago, has rapidly spread to more than 121,000 people from Asia to the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

WHO Declares COVID-19 Outbreak A Pandemic: Why Is Coronavirus Not An Epidemic?

India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus as 10 new cases were reported taking the total number of patients in the country to 73.

As the infection continued to spread its tentacles in the country, state governments and Union territories took a number of preventive measures.

The government also “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

The decision on suspension of visas was taken at a meeting of a group of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organizations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure,” an official statement said.

Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is also kept in abeyance till April 15, it said.

All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, the statement said.

As preventive measures, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered closure of primary schools and aganwadi centres and shutting down of cinema halls across the region till 31 March, while the Karnataka government issued temporary regulation which asked all government and private hospitals to have flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread misinformation on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished, it said. The Karnataka government also started a campaign called ‘Namaste over Handshake’ that encourages people to greet in the traditional Indian style, to tackle the spread of the virus.