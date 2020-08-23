Who is Cornerstone’s Bunty Sajdeh, ‘The Ruler of 7 Kingdoms’ (IANS Special)

New Delhi, Aug 23 : Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone Sport and Management, where Disha Salian worked as a manager before her mysterious death, boasts of big names as clients, including India cricket captain Virat Kohli and several of his team mates, besides top stars from other sports.

Disha was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager and both of them met with mysterious deaths within a fortnight in June. She was working with Cornerstone, through which she came into contact with Sushant.

“Cornerstone is a new age sport and entertainment consultancy”, as per the company website.

Established in 2008, Cornerstone says it is India’s leading talent management agency in the spectrum of sport and entertainment alike. “We work with brands to deliver unique and varied solutions ranging from celebrity associations, sponsorships, IP development and affiliations as well as brand activations,” the website says.

CSE Consulting LLP is a sister concern to Cornerstone, a full service licensing and new-media marketing agency focused in the sport and entertainment arena.

Bunty Sajdeh is the CEO of Cornerstone. “At the helm of ‘Cornerstone’ we have Bunty Sajdeh, the ruler of the 7 kingdoms,” the website describes Sajdeh. Why Sajdeh is called “The ruler of the 7 kingdoms”, is not clear.

The COO is Jogesh Lulla, also described in cryptic terms as “Hand of the King” and the Binoy Khimji, Director, is “Master of the Coin”. Arjun Sajdeh is the other Director.

The most prominent sports name that Cornerstone manages is Kohli alongwith his team mates like K.L. Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, squash player Dipika Pallikal, professional golfer Sharmila Nicollet, woman wrestling star Vinesh Phogat are the other prominent players under exclusive talent management of Cornerstone.

