Who is Shweta Agarwal, the girl Aditya Narayan is set to tie knot

Mumbai: Singer-TV show host and Udit Narayan‘s son, Aditya Narayan revealed that he is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend and actress Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year 2020.

The couple, Aditya and Shweta Agarwal has known each other for over a decade and has also worked together in his debut film Shaapit (2010).

Know more about Shweta Agarwal

Actress Shweta Agarwal started her acting career on television and worked in Indian as well as international films. She was seen on shows Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa (2000), Shagun (2001) and Dekho Magar Pyaar Se (2004). She played the lead role of Aarti on Star Plus show Shagun.

Shweta Agarwal even made her south debut in Prabhas-starrer Telugu film Raghvendra in 2003.

She has even been a part of a Turkish film Miras in 2008 and Swiss comedy film Tandoori Love in 2010. Tandoori Love was released in five languages – Hindi, English, Swiss-German, German and French. Shweta Agarwal was last seen in horror film Shaapit, opposite Aditya Narayan.

Aditya Narayan announces marriage with Shweta

In an interview with Times Of India, Aditya Narayan revealed that he and Shweta Agarwal plan to get married in November or December this year. He also said that a few years ago, there were reports in the media that he and Shweta had a big fight after which made things difficult for the couple. Due to which they hardly made any public appearances together.

Aditya also said that his parents Udit and Poonam Narayan like Shweta Agarwal a lot and he is happy to have found a soulmate in her.

Speaking about the rubbish affair rumours with Neha Kakkar and wedding wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan said, “It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

Aditya Narayan is happy for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh but he won’t be able to attend the wedding.