Who is the Health Minister? Asks Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Noting that the health minister of Telangana has been sidelined in this COVID times and instead of him IT & Industries Minister and son of Telangana chief minister K T Rama Rao is in the limelight, former member of parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, while speaking to media persons asked ‘Who is the health minister?

Who is the Health Minister in the picture below? pic.twitter.com/CZGFEphkwb — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) June 30, 2020

Taking to twitter also, Mr Reddy posted the picture of a hoarding installed by the government in the city and in outskirts to create awareness among the public regarding coronavirus, in which health minister is missing. While posting the picture he commented: “Who is the Health Minister in the picture below?”

The hoarding has the picture of Chief Minister KCR on one side and the IT & Industries Minister KTR at the other. While father and son could be seen in the hoarding meant for coronavirus awareness, health minister E Rajender has been completely ignored in the hoarding which was put up on government expenses.

Mr Reddy claimed that actually KCR wants to promote his son KTR in every matter. The decisions supposed to be taken by health minister are being taken by IT minister and chief minister he said. He said health matters are also discussed by both KCR and KTR more than E Rajender.

Mr Reddy demanded that the health emergency is declared in the state and said the government has failed in controlling corona cases in the state.

Source: Siasat news