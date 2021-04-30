Who is the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to go on floors soon. Hosted by Bollywood’s ace director Rohit Shetty, KKK sees the participation of various popular celebrities to perform dangerous stunts. The makers have already finalized the contestants and it appears a Bigg Boss 14 reunion is set to happen on the show.

According to various sources and reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see participants including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholalika, among others. After the list, now everyone is curious to know about the celebrity who’s going to be paid the highest.

Rahul Vaidya: Highest paid contestant

According to latest updates, singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is being touted as the highest-paid celebs of the season. As per a TOI report, Rahul is paid a whopping amount to do the show. He is apparently paid between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode.

One of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya not only performed well in all the tasks, but also won hearts with his good conduct on the show. He emerged as the first finalist of the show and has an immense fan following.

Take a look at the list of contestants who are reportedly going to partake in the Rohit Shetty hosted show.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants

Divyanka Tripathi Eijaz Khan Rahul Vaidya Arjun Bijlani Nikki Tamboli Saurabh Raj Jain Varun Sood Urvashi Dholakia Mohit Malik Aastha Gill Shefali Jariwala

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Abu Dhabi. But according to latest reports, the season will be shot in South Africa from next month and the celebs will be flying in the first week of May.

Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have each hosted the show in the pas