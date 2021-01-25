WHO lists Madinah among world’s healthiest cities

Madinah, the holy city of Saudi Arabia has been acknowledged by World Health Organization (WHO) as among the world’s healthiest cities.

The city gained this accreditation after a visit by WHO team said that it met all the global standards required to be a healthy city.

According to Arab News, a total of 22 government, community, charity and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation.

The holy city is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities program.

The World Health Organization defines a healthy city as: “A city that is continually creating and improving those physical and social environments and expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential.”