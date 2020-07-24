Who rocked orange dress better? Check netizens’ responses

Mumbai: Recently, Filmfare shared a photograph of Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in an orange dress on its Twitter handle. In order to engage its followers, the entertainment magazine asked a simple question, “#KareenaKapoorKhan or #DeepikaPadukone? Comment who rocked orange better according to you”.

Reacting to it, netizens gave responses. One of them shared PM Modi’s photo wrote, “Saffron?? This rocked a nation and confirmed an election”.

Another person shared UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s photograph and wrote, “It’s his trademark … no body can match him”.

Linking it to nepotism, a twitter user shared actress Kangana Ranawat’s photograph and wrote, ” Here also #Nepotism @filmfare at least you can choose #KangnaRanaut after all she is 3 National award winner and look amazing in #Orange #twitter #queen is here”.

Some of the other reactions are as follows.

