WHO warns of risk of young infecting the old

By Mansoor Published: 27th August 2020 5:55 pm IST
WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organization’s chief for Europe has warned COVID-19 is a tornado with a long tail and says increased case counts among young people could ultimately be passed on to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths.

Dr Hans Kluge said younger people are likely to come into closer contact with the elderly as the weather cools in Europe.

We don’t want to do unnecessary predictions, but this is definitely one of the options: That at one point there would be more hospitalizations and an uptick in mortality, he told reporters from Copenhagen, the WHO Europe headquarters.

READ:  Covid-19: Cong demands regular health bulletin on AYUSH minister

Kluge said 32 out of 55 state parties and territories in WHO’s European region have seen a 14-day incidence rate increase of more than 10 per cent, calling that definitely an uptick which is generalized in Europe.

But he also suggested health authorities and other officials are better positioned and more prepared than in February when the continent was on the cusp of a huge surge in cases and deaths.

Source: PTI
Categories
Health
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close