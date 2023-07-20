Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: With each passing day, the drama, emotions, and thrill inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is intensifying, thanks to the thrilling wildcard entry of Elvish Yadav and already presence of other interesting contestants.

The excitement among audience has reached an all-time high with the recent announcement of a two-week extension to the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has 10 contestants left in the race to claim the coveted title. The fierce competition in the house has left fans on the edge of their seats with curiosity as to who will emerge as the ultimate victor.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

The race to win BB OTT 2 is rife with suspense and speculation, and ardent fans are already discussing the potential names on Twitter and other social media platforms. Few names that are ruling the trends and hearts of audience are — Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

The prevailing belief among the majority of social media users is that the above mentioned contestants have a strong chance of reaching the finale, and it’s likely that one among them will emerge victorious in the ongoing season of BB. However, only time will unveil the ultimate truth and determine who will claim the coveted title of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

