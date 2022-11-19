Whopping salary of Aamir Khan’s bodyguard will shock you!

Mumbai: Getting a trustworthy and loyal bodyguard is nothing less than a blessing for celebrities. From Salman Khan’s Shera to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh, several popular bodyguards have been following the stars like their shadow and have proven their loyalty in more ways than one.

Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade is no less when it comes to making sure that the superstar is well-protected. Reportedly, Yuvraj wanted to be a bodybuilder. After dropping out from the school at the age of 16, Yuvraj joined Ace Security and finally got on Aamir’s security team.

But do you know how much does he get paid by Mr Perfectionist to guard him?

Aamir Khan (Twitter)

According to multiple reports, Yuvraj’s annual salary is Rs 2 crores. Yes, that’s right.This is a whopping salary which can even get you a good, 2 BHK flat in several popular upscale Hyderabad localities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to impress the audience. Post this, Aamir has decided to take a break acting and even stepped back from his next movie Champions. He will only produce the film under his banner.