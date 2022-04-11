Who’s Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s new Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan has replaced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and ex-PM Imran Khan. Sharif will be taking the oath tonight.

About Shehbaz Sharif:

Sharif is a Pakistani politician and the younger brother of three-time former Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif was elected to the national assembly in 1990 but after the military coup of 1999, both Nawaz and Shehbaz were banished to Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz has been accused of corruption. After returning to Pakistan in 2007, he was nominated for the post of PML-N president in 2017 but due to his brother being found guilty he was disqualified from the post.

He has worked for three terms as chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province and joined forces with China on Beijing-funded development projects and received applause from Chinese officials for being a man of action.

The title ‘Shehbaz speed’ was given to him by Chinese leader Zheng Xiaosong, for completing projects before deadlines.

Shehbaz Sharif was nominated for prime ministership by the opposition party. He is set to become the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.