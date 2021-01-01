Why are Chinese men marrying Pakistani brides?

New Delhi: A trend has come to limelight wherein many Chinese men are settling with Pakistani brides. Most of these brides belong to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad.

According to the Zee News report, China’s gender gap which is an outcome of the one-child policy is responsible for the trend.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (Cpec) has not only strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and China but also increased people-to-people.

However, due to cultural differences, many Pakistani girls face a lot of problems in adjusting in almost a new environment.

There are reports that claim that the girls face mistreatment by their husbands and in-laws in China.

Another rumour claimed that in some cases, agents are involved in kidnapping Pakistani girls to forcible marry them with Chinese men.

Why are Pakistani girls getting ready to marry Chinese men?

Despite cultural differences and fear of mistreatment, many Pakistani girls are getting ready to get married to Chinese men. The reason behind is poverty in Pakistan.

On the one hand, Chinese men are forced to find foreign brides as one-child policy in couple with a preference for male child resulted in the gender gap, on the other, Pakistani girls from a poor background in search of better life get ready to marry men from other nations.