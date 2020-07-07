‘Why are forces vacating our land at LAC’? Congress

New Delhi: The Congress has questioned the government on reports of withdrawal of Indian troops from Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the country wants response on it.

Surjewala said in a tweet “Respected Prime Minister, do you remember your words and do your words mean something and will you tell that why are our forces leaving our motherland?”

The Congress leader was commenting on reports of Indian and Chinese troops have retreated two kilometres each along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian and unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent face-off last month.

The Congress questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement during the all-party meting held in June where the party said that the Prime Minister had claimed no one had occupied Indian territory and so it demanded Modi should apologise for that statement.

The reports say that disengagement between Indian and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops happened as per the agreed terms in the Corps Commanders’ meeting.

With the retreat from both sides, a four kilometre no-man zone has been created. “Four kilometres in the highly mountainous terrain like Galwan valley, deprives both sides to see each other’s installations and reinforcements,” sources said.

The two sides have also agreed, sources said, not to do any aerial surveillance of the retreated area, to rebuild trust which was badly damaged due to the June 15 clash.

Source: IANS