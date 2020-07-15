Why are you shielding IAS officer, Cong asks Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Wednesday again sought to corner Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the gold smuggling case, asking him why was he “shielding” IAS officer M Sivasankar in the matter.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media that Vijayan is fearful of something since the gold smuggling case being probed by the NIA has reached his office.

Sivasankar was removed as CM’s Principal Secretary and IT Department Secretary after the case came to light, though Vijayan has not favoured suspension of the IAS officer.

“Whom do you fear Vijayan? Why are you shielding Sivasankar, who was grilled by the Customs for several hours. His alleged links with the arrested accused are now known to all, but you continue to shield a tainted high officer who reigned supreme for more than four years in your office. This means you have something to hide,” Chennithala said.

The Congress will hold a state-wide protest on July 24 to demand Vijayan’s resignation.

The Congress leader alleged that Vijayan now misused his daily Covid briefings to abuse people, the media and the opposition.

” The CM is trying to hide behind a probe ordered by the Chief Secretary against Sivasankar. Who is he trying to fool? Een Vijayan may be called in for questioning by the NIA. What information will the Chief Secretary probe bring out? Vijayan has to quit first and then face the probe,” added Chennithala.

State BJP President AK Surendran too demanded that Vijayan quit as Chief Minister.

“We now hear that Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel also has links with the accused. He said that he got in touch for distribution of kits by the UAE Consulate. But it was not a food kit but a ‘gold kit’. Everything appears mysterious and fishy but Vijayan continues to say there is nothing,” said Surendran.

Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate, and employed with the IT Department, of which Sivasankar was in charge, and three others were booked by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly facilitating smuggling of 30 kg gold in a diplomatic baggage to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai on July 5.

Sivasankar ran into trouble after his alleged links with Swapna surfaced. Sivasankar has reportedly admitted to the Customs that he and Swapna were friends.

She was on the run after the arrest of her friend and former colleague P.S. Sarith by the Customs.

Later, it was revealed that Swapna and Sivasankar were close and had attended several Kerala government events. Vijayan removed him both as his Principal Secretary and in charge of Information Technology Department though he ruled out his suspension on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the name of another person attached to Vijayan’s office has surfaced for allegedly helping those involved in the case.

Sivasankar, who was let off by the Customs after a nine-hour grilling in the early hours of Wednesday, is now likely to be called in for more questioning by the Customs and the NIA.

Source: IANS